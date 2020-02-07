Disha Patani's Fun And Cute Videos During The Promotions Of Malang; WATCH

Disha Patani will be seen paired with Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The actors were seen promoting the movie at several events and places. Disha Patani, who has more than 30 million followers on her official Instagram handle, has uploaded many fun videos during their promotion for the film. Check out a few of them and read to know more.

Disha Patani’s Malang promotional videos

Disha Patani was recently seen at the popular dance show Dance Plus. She uploaded three videos in a post, where she is dancing on her latest song Hui Malang from the film. Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak are seen standing behind and cheering her, while she is showing her moves.

Ahead of the fifth and final T20 of the Indian Vs New Zealand series, the Malang cast made an appearance on the analysis show behind-the-scenes. In the hilarious video, Anil Kapoor delivers a popular dialogue from the film and former England spinner Graeme Swann along with New Zealand all-rounder, Corey Anderson and the host continued the dialogue. In the end, Disha, Aditya and Kunal sing Malang and reveal the release date of the movie.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur were seen advertising GoPro, which is said to be extensively used in the film, to show their adventures. They say that it is their love and adventure in the movie that makes them Malang. After a few scenes from the film, the video ends with Aditya and Disha having some fun at the promotions with the camera.

Following the trailer, the ‘jaan lena’ dialogue from the film became popular. In the video, Disha Patani is seen with her team saying the dialogue but with a twist. They changed ‘jaan lena’ with ‘chai peena’ to show their love for tea, in this jolly video.

Before the trailer release, the Malang team was seen at Anil Kapoor’s house, as he hosted a party for them. Disha Patani posted a video and a boomerang from the party. In the video, she poses with Anil, while Elli AvrRam and Aditya are also seen in the end. The boomerang has Disha, Aditya, Anil, Kunal, Elli along with the director of the film, Mohit Suri.

