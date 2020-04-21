Disha Patani's Monochrome Pictures Will Make You Want To Stalk Her On Instagram

Actor Disha Patani is known for her bold pictures on Instagram. The Malang actor is pretty active on social media, sharing about her whereabouts with her fans. Along with her gorgeous pictures and her dance videos, the actor loves sharing some of her monochrome shots on Instagram. Here are some of Disha Patani's monochrome pictures that will make you stalk her social media account.

Disha Patani's monochrome pictures

Some of Disha Patani's monochrome pictures are from her various photoshoots while some are candid shots. Disha Patani's close up pictures focus on highlighting her sharp features.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen along with actor Salman Khan in the movie Radhe. The action film is directed by Prabhudeva and will release in May this year, but might be delayed due to Coronavirus.

