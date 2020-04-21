Urvashi Rautela's Look From 'Beat Pe Thumka' Similar To Aishwarya Rai's From 'Nimbuda'

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram to share videos of her popular song, Beet Pe Thumka. The outfit donned by Urvashi Rautela in the song looks very similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit from the song Nimbuda, from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Urvashi Rautela's latest song has received many likes and comments. Read on to know more details on Urvashi Rautela's look from Beat pe Thumka that reminded people of Aishwarya Rai from the song Nimbuda.

Urvashi Rautela's look from Beat Pe Thumka:

Urvashi Rautela's look from Beat Pe Thumka is quite similar to Aishwarya Rai's look from the song, Nimbuda. The two actresses are seen donning blue lehengas with exquisite jewelry. Urvashi Rautela's latest song Beat Pe Thumka is sung by Jyotica Tangri. The song's lyrics are penned by Alaukik Rahi & Amjad Nadeem. Urvashi Rautela's latest song Beat Pe Thumka came out on the 17th of April and has been making much noise since its release. The song is from the popular album, Virgin Bhanupriya.

Urvashi Rautela's latest song Beat Pe Thumka features herself and Gautam Gulati. The song is very popular among the masses and Urvashi's fans simply can't wait to see more of the actor. Urvashi's outfit matches Aishwarya's look from the song Nimbuda, from Devdas. The two actors dance to their own songs with grace and elegance. Years back, fans were mesmerized with Aishwarya Rai from Nimbuda and now the same has occurred with Urvashi Rautela's latest song Beat Pe Thumka.

