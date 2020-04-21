Karan Singh Grover Compares Bipasha Basu To An Army General Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Karan Singh Grover is among the many actors who are stuck at home amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, for the actor, this means that he gets to spend all his time with his wife, Bipasha Basu. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how the lockdown has been affecting him and his family.

Karan Singh Grover talks about being with Bipasha Basu during the lockdown

Karan Singh Grover revealed in a recent interview that he wishes to spend more time with his wife, Bipasha Basu and help around the house. While talking about the same, he added that Bipasha is like an army general when it comes to household chores. He also hilariously added how he wishes he could make videos of it and show it to the world.

Karan Singh Grover added that one only needs to follow Bipasha Basu’s footsteps. He explained how his wife knows everything. Grover explained how Bipasha knew there would a lockdown and hence, asked him to stop shooting two days before everyone else. Karan Singh Grover added that his wife is prepared to “another level”.

The actor further spoke about how the lockdown does not seem too strange to him. Karan Singh Grover explained how even normally when he would not be working, he would wake up at his usual time. Karan Singh Grover would then go about the day painting and spending time with his wife.

However, he used to also go to a Hanuman temple every Tuesday and Saturday which they cannot do at the moment. He added that they are trying to stay safe indoors instead. Karan Singh Grover added that his biggest concern during the lockdown is that he is not able to visit his mother.

