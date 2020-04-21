Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Reveals If Disha Patani Staying With Them Amid Lockdown

The rumours about Malang actor Disha Patani dating Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff have been doing rounds for quite some time now. However, the two have never agreed to be in a relationship. There have been reports that both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been spending their time in quarantine together. Numerous reports claimed that Disha Patani has been living with the Shroffs during the lockdown. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has finally revealed if Disha Patani has been living with them during the quarantine.

Is Disha Patani staying with the Shroffs?

The Malang actor recently shared a sun-kissed picture of herself in a blue dress on her Instagram account. While netizens showered compliments on Disha sun-kissed look, they were quick to notice that her surroundings matched with the video posted by Tiger Shroff. Incidentally, both Tiger and Disha shared the picture and the video on their social media account on the same day. Netizens questioned if Disha Patani is staying with the Shroffs soon after.

In an interview with a news tabloid, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff cleared the air. She said that Disha Patani isn’t staying with them. However, Krishna Shroff stated that she stays close by. She even stated that they go grocery shopping together, sometimes. Due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the entire nation has been in lockdown. Hence, Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani too have been homebound.

In the same interview, Krishna Shroff stated that she bonded with Disha Patani over fitness. She also said that Tiger Shoff and Disha have been friends since ages. She went on to call her brother a loner and said that she figured if Tiger Shroff is hanging out with her so much means that Disha Patani must be a cool girl. Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff share a great bond and are often seen featuring on each other’s social media platforms.

