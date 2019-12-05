Disha Patani's Latest, Sensual Photo On Instagram Has Fans' Hearts Racing

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. Her Instagram game is growing strong since her endorsement deal with the innerwear brand Calvin Klein. She has a high fan following for the posts she shares. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture that is making fans go crazy about her. In this post, we can see Disha posing for a shoot. Take a look at her here.

Disha Patani's latest post has fans in a frenzy:

In this post, Disha Patani is seen in a black slip dress sitting on a luxury mattress. Her wavy brown hair is matching the setting of the picture. Her satin dress complements the red and magenta sheets of the bed and making her look beautiful in the picture. She captioned the picture saying, “From feeling soft and smooth to being sensual and stylish!”. Fans can be seen showering their love on the actress in the comments of the picture, especially through the fire and heart emojis.

On the professional front

Disha Patani was last seen in the Salman Khan movie Bharat. The movie was a hit at the box office and was loved by fans. Disha Patani was seen in the role of Radha, who was of romantic interest to Slaman’s character Bharat. The movie was about a man Named Bharat who was born after the independence of India and had the task of keeping his family together.

Now, Disha will be seen in KTina, Radhe, Malang, Bruce Lee, and Sangamithra. She will be seen with Salman for the second time in the movie Radhe. Disha was seen sharing posts from Radhe’s Muhurat pooja on her Instagram, too. In Radhe, we will see Salman Khan along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.

