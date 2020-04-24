Disha Patani’s Pictures With Her Awards Are A Proof Of Her Mettle As An Actor; See Here

Disha Patani has established herself as one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. The film was an enormous hit at the box office and helped Disha Patani to climb up the career graph.

The actor was lauded for her performance in the film. She played the role of Priyanka Jha who was MS Dhoni’s girlfriend. Disha Patani even received numerous awards for her debut. Right from her fashion sense to her acting skills, the actor quickly became the talk of the town.

Disha Patani’s pictures with her awards

Disha Patani shared this picture from the time she went up on stage to receive the award for the Best Debutant for her performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She looked mesmerising, dressed in a silver off-shoulder bodycon dress. The actor had tied her hair up into a bun and paired it with a subtle hint of makeup.

The Malang actor shared this picture from the time she received an award from her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for the film in which they both starred together. She also expressed how she was elated to accept the award from her very own “Mahi”. She even thanked all her fans and team which helped her to make the film a huge success.

Even though she could not attend the awards function, that did not stop Disha Patani from flaunting it on social media. She took to her social media to share this picture where she is holding her award and happily posing for the camera. She even thanked her fans for all the love and admiration.

She received this award for the most stylish debutant and there is no doubt that she is a fashion queen. Even while going up on the stage to receive her award, Disha Patani looked like an angel dressed in a nude coloured, shimmery gown. The plunging neckline and statement sleeves are the kind of fashion that we are talking about.

