When Disha Patani Admitted That No Guy Had Ever Flirted With Her; Read Details

Baaghi 2 actor Disha Patani has been setting fitness and fashion goals for her fans since her debut in the Hindi film industry. Her toned body and strict diet regime are truly inspiring for many young girls. Her last release Malaang performed moderately at the box-office, but her acting skills again won many hearts. In one of her old interviews, Disha Patani had revealed that no guy ever attempted to go personal with her. Read further to know more details.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Shares Throwback Dance Video; 'Self-quarantine Goals', Say Fans. WATCH

Dishan Patani was never approached by anyone

During the interview, Disha was asked whether any guy had found her interesting and approached her. In response, the Kung Fu Yoga actor revealed that in her entire life, no guy has approached her. She also added that no one has ever flirted with her or even attempted to do so. She confessed that from her growing up years until now, she have not been approached by anybody. During her childhood days, she was a bit of a tomboy as her dad had raised her like a boy.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani's Video Will Leave You In Splits; Even Tiger Shroff Can't Stop Laughing

She even sported short hair until she was in the ninth grade. She started growing her hair when she went to the 10th grade. She also revealed that she was an introvert and a quiet student during her school days. Talking about her college romance, she further said that her father was a police officer, so even in college, boys were too scared to approach her.

On the professional front

The actor has quite a few projects in the pipeline. She will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. Her latest guest appearance in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor was highly appreciated. The high octane action film saw an amazing box office opening but it slowly diminished over time.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani Gushes Over Tiger Shroff's Photo From 'Baaghi 3' Set; Check It Out

ALSO READ: Disha Patani And Tiger Shroff Following Ranbir-Alia's Footsteps & Quarantining Together?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.