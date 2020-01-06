Disha Patani's Skin And Beauty Secrets To Get Glowing Skin

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is currently setting fire to the internet by sharing her latest poster posing in spiderman-like kissing pose sitting on the shoulders of his Malang costar Aditya Roy Kapur. Most people want to know the secret of Disha Patani's glowing skin. Take a look at her beauty routine that makes Disha Patani look so flawless and glowing during all her photoshoots.

ALSO READ| Malang: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's Kiss On Poster Sparks Memes

Disha Patani beauty secrets

In an interview, Disha Patani revealed that workout and water are her two best friends when it comes to maintaining her beauty regime. She invests in a good cleanser and a good moisturiser so that she can cope up with the pollution around and keep her skin hydrated and cleansed.

For haircare, she believes in regular oiling. According reports, she says that she uses almond oil for nourishing her hair. She further said that diet plays a crucial role in her beauty and skincare regime so she stuffs her diet with a lot of greens and fruits. She mentioned in an interview that she likes the face masks for a quick beauty fix.

ALSO READ| Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani And Alia Bhatt Bring Back The Corset; See Pics

Disha Patani's tips

In an interview at Lakmé Fashion Week, Disha Patani mentioned that she was a big natural cleanser fan until her 12th grade using only besan (Bengal gram powder) and curd for her face.

Must have makeups - Concealer, lip balm and tint for blush.

Morning routine - Dip your face in ice water.

Night routine - Apply moisturiser on face and body and sleep for 8 hours daily.

ALSO READ| Malang: Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapoor Shoot For An Underwater Kiss

ALSO READ| Disha Patani Looks Stunning In Electric Blue Outfit; Tiger Shroff's Sister Asks Questions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.