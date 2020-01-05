Malang: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's Kiss On Poster Sparks Memes

A month ahead of its release, the first posters of Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang created a storm on social media. The romantic movie, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, began promotions with interesting posters of the quartet: a candid glance of Disha, Aditya’s raging shirtless look, Anil’s evil laugh with the gun and Kunal looking all intense. With Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri at the helm, it is obvious that love will play a major role in the plot that revolves around Disha and Aditya.

To highlight this, the makers shared a new poster of the lead couple, as they shared a passionate kiss. The setting of the kiss, with Disha bending down to lock lips with Aditya as she sat on his shoulders, with the sea behind them, became a talking point on social media. Not just praises and excitement for it, the look also sparked numerous memes.

Some shared how such the visual was hard for single guys, one even sharing the recent statement of Siddhanth Chaturvedi to Ananya Panday over nepotism, on how their struggle starts when the others' dreams get fulfilled. Some expressed shock and surprise with a still of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. A user also related to the viral paragliding video.

One pointed out how women were taking more effort in their relationships. With Disha rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, one assumed how Aditya will face the repercussions of it. They also shared stills from WWE, compared the poster to the infamous Spider-Man kiss, and more.

Here are the memes:

Single Me Looking At Malang Kiss. pic.twitter.com/78PflGlZ0S — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) January 4, 2020

This is just me or it happens with everyone. Malang Kiss pic.twitter.com/mJyqyp56Oc — मज़ाक तक (@_Bevda_) January 4, 2020

Me and my freinds after watching Malang Kiss pic.twitter.com/0JGCQsSCf9 — SARCASTIC (@Praveen93718143) January 4, 2020

Bollywood not so far behind! Malang Kiss pic.twitter.com/Gm3aACPjU7 — रूपम सिंह (@Rupam_S902) January 4, 2020

The struggle is real! Malang Kiss pic.twitter.com/7c7aNopD6V — ๛Aaradhya๛💯 (@The_Aaradhya) January 4, 2020

Series of events 😂😂😂



Malang Kiss



Tiger Is back so Aashiq 😜 pic.twitter.com/SO2Khz0Xr5 — Bhaumil Patel ™👓 (@ImBhaumil) January 4, 2020

Women continue to put in more effort in relationships. pic.twitter.com/1gJw8SxFnW — Karthik (@beastoftraal) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the trailer of Malang will be launched on Monday. The film is gearing up for release on February 7, a week ahead of Valentine’s Day. The movie has been produced by T-Series, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani.

