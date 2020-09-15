Disha Salian's Fiance Rohan Rai Came Down 25 Mins After Her Fall & Death, Says Nitesh Rane

Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai came down 25 minutes after her fatal fall from the building on June 8, claimed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane while speaking to Republic - this being corroborated by others who were spoken to by Republic.

The politician questioned Rohan Rai's delayed arrival at the spot, when he was in love with the celebrity manager and termed his role as ‘suspicious’ in the incident. The Maharashtra MLA also claimed that Rohan Rai and their friends spoke about the funeral being held on June 9, though eventually her post-mortem had been conducted on June 11.

Nitesh Rane questions role of Rohan Rai in Disha death

Nitesh Rane had told Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate that someone was sent to Disha’s home after something ‘wrong’ had happened to her at a party earlier on June 8. He claimed that she had called Sushant Singh Rajput, who then called Rhea Chakraborty, and she contacted someone who had been present at the party.

Rane claimed, “Rohan Rai was present when people reached the Malad, Malvani house, because after she was pushed from the window, when she fell on the floor, after 25 minutes, Rohan comes down and looks at her. If he was in love with her, he would have rushed down to see if she was alive and there were chances to save her. Any natural human being would have done that.

"That is why his role is very suspicious. The next day, Rohan and their common friends tell people that Disha’s funeral has been planned for 9th night," the BJP leader continued.

"The provisional post-mortem clearly state that it was held on June 11. So what were they planning on 9th?” He asked.

In the interview, Rane also questioned Rohan Rai’s whereabouts, and his alleged departure to a village in Mangaluru. He also claimed that he ‘knew what Rohan knows’, and that Rohan had told him that ‘there was pressure’ on him.

He also pointed out the link between Disha’s death and that of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was briefly managed by Disha. SSR had passed away on June 14 under mysterious circumstances.

Disha Salian had fallen from the14th floor of a building in Malad on June 8. While the death was termed as a suicide by the Mumbai, the CBI, that is probing the Sushant case, is looking at the possible links, having called the CEO of the company of she was working in and another friend of hers.

