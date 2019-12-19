Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon And Sara Ali Khan Make It To The Celebrity 100 List

Bollywood actors like Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan have achieved a monumental feat. The popular Bollywood actors recently featured in the Forbes Indian Celebrity 100 List. The newbies made their debut in the list as one of the highest-earning female actors of Bollywood. Topping the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with an earning of Rs. 252 crores. Following Virat are Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan with earning of about Rs. 293 crores and Rs. 223 crores respectively.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who made her debut in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List, stands strong on the 38th rank. Sanon, who has featured in some of the highest-grossing movies of 2019, has reportedly earned about Rs. 8.09 crores in 2019. Besides featuring in hit movies, the actor also has some huge brand endorsements to her name.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani at rank 43 has managed to entertain the moviegoers with her performance in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. She has reportedly earned about Rs. 5.8 crores and has some big endorsement deals. Besides commercial brand deals, the popular Bollywood actor also has KTina and Radhe in her kitty.

Sara Ali Khan

It has just been a year since Sara Ali Khan made her celluloid debut. Surprisingly, she is on rank 66, having reportedly earning about Rs. 5.75 crores in 2019. She is also the face of several brands and besides the big brand deals, Sara is awaiting the release of Coolie No 1 and Imtiaz Ali's untitled movie.



