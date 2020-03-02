Disney's 'Onward' & Other Hollywoood March 2020 Releases That One Cannot Miss This Month

Hollywood is gearing up for some of the biggest releases of this year in March 2020. Big studios like Pixar, Columbia Pictures and Disney are all set to thrill their audiences with some big films. Many films will hit the Indian screens in March 2020. Here is a look at some of Hollywood March 2020 releases which one cannot miss.

Disney’s Onward

Pixar is gearing up for the release of its next film titled Onward. The animated movie features Marvel stars, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as voices for the lead characters. The two characters are brothers who are on a quest together. Set in a fantasy world, the movie follows the story of two elf brothers. The movie is expected to release on March 6, 2020.

Mulan

Disney’s Mulan is one of the most awaited films of 2020. It is a live-action version of 1998 film Mulan. Yafi Liu will be seen playing the lead character in the movie. The film is facing some backlash from fans for quite some time now because of scraping the soundtrack and removing Mulan’s love interest from the film. It is expected to release on March 27.

A Quiet Place II

The movie is a sequel to the film with the same name that released in 2018. The mystery thriller features Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as they reprise their roles from the first film. The new addition includes Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The movie will see Abbott family fight for their survival in silence. The movie is expected to release on March 18, 2020.

Bloodshot

Vin Diesel will be seen playing the lead character of Bloodshot in this superhero movie. He is currently gearing up for ninth instalment of Fast and Furious movie franchise. Vin Diesel is seen playing the character of marine Ray Garrison who is resurrected by a team of scientists after being killed with his wife. The movie is expected to release on March 13, 2020.

