Disney To Cut A Kissing Scene From 'Mulan' Remake For Chinese Audiences

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan is all set to hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020. It was earlier reported that this will be Disney's first PG-13 live-action remake. Now, a few weeks before the film's release, it is revealed that Disney will be removing Mulan's kissing scene from its official China release.

Mulan's kissing scene to be removed for China release

While speaking to a news daily in the USA, the director of the film Niki Caro revealed that a test screening of Mulan with local authorities and audience members was held in China, and they disapproved the kissing scene. The director also revealed that it was a very beautiful moment in the film but the Chinese officials stated that it does not feel right to include an intimate scene for Chinese audiences and thus, it was taken out.

As per reports, Disney has based a lot of expectations from the Chinese market with Mulan's release. Disney has crafted a film that will predominantly please the Chinese audience as it is based on Chinese folklore. The Mulan remake has made many significant changes from the original 1998 animated film, which was reportedly considered as insulting by the Chinese audience. The remake will not feature the mythological talking dragon Mushu that provided comic relief throughout the original film. Other plot points that might be offensive to the Chinese audience will not be included in the live-action remake of Mulan.

