The Final Trailer Of 'Mulan' Has Villains And An Epic Battle; Watch

Mulan is an upcoming epic action drama movie banked by Walt Disney Studios. The film is based on the Chinese folklore “The Ballad of Mulan” and is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film of the same name. The final trailer of the film was recently released.

Mulan trailer:

The first trailer of the film was out around six months ago and now the final trailer is released. The 2:02 minutes final trailer revisits all of Mulan’s narrative beats that the audiences are familiar with. But it also shows a few new scenes which are focused on Mulan and legendary witch Xian Lang and has a captivating dynamic between the two.

Although Xian Lang has been tasked by the Böri Khan to eliminate Mulan, the witch does not do so even when her target is on sight. She easily deduces that Mulan is actually a girl, who is posing as a man to serve in the army. It would probably be nothing for Xiang Lang to take Mulan out with her magical powers, but she speculates that Mulan’s exposure being the reason for her downfall would be more fascinating.

Xiang Lang might not be prone to kill Mulan, but the rest of the Hun horde certainly is. In the trailer, it is seen how much Mulan’s leaning into an incredible take on its fight sequences. However, there is no sight of any wisecracking dragons in the final trailer. Nevertheless, it does show promising fighting sequences with possibly an epic battle in the end.

Mulan character posters:

Check out the new character artwork for Disney’s #Mulan. See it in theaters March 27! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NeveFVDpp4 — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) January 25, 2020

Check out the new character artwork for Disney’s #Mulan. See it in theaters March 27! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/4ywLmvih9t — Mulan (@DisneysMulan) January 25, 2020

Directed by Niki Caro, the film stars Liu Yifei in the titular role, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li in supporting roles. The expectations from the film are high as Disney’s previous live-action movies The Lion King and Aladdin touched the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office. Mulan is slated to release in theatres on March 27, 2020.

