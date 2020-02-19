The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Mulan' Becomes Disney's First Live-action Animated Remake To Receive A PG-13 Rating

Hollywood News

'Mulan' is now the first Disney live-action animated remake to receive a PG-13 rating. Here's the reason why the Chinese legend story received the rating.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
mulan

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan has received a PG-13 rating by the Motion Picture Association of America. Mulan is now the first Disney live-action animated remake that has received a PG-13 rating. 

Disney's 'Mulan' receives a PG-13 rating

In the past few years, Disney has been extensively focusing on producing several live-action remakes of its originals. One of its most successful live-action remakes has been The Lion King. Now, Mulan is the next live-action remake that will soon hit the theatres. But according to a leading media portal’s report, Mulan has received a PG-13 rating.

Also read | The Final Trailer Of 'Mulan' Has Villains And An Epic Battle; Watch

Mulan has now become the first Disney live-action animated remake to receive a PG-13 rating by the Motion Picture Association of America. According to the media portal’s report, Mulan has received the PG-13 rating due to a particularly violent sequence in the film. The first Disney live-action to ever receive the PG-13 rating was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mulan (@mulan) on

The Mulan trailers have depicted the film as more of a fantasy war epic than a musical. According to the report, this move by Disney comes as a surprise as many of the live-action remakes follow the original films and make few changes in its characters. The report also suggests that even though the Mulan has received a PG-13 rating it might not affect its collections.

Also read | 'Mulan' Final Trailer Is Out; Fans Can't Wait To See This Disney Live-action Flick

Previously, Warner Bros. saw the Harry Potter franchise do well at the global box-office even though it had a PG-13 rating. In 2010, PG-13 rated Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 grossed $381 million domestically and its following instalment Deathly Hallows: Part 2 grossed $296 million domestically. But the media portal’s report suggests that more than its PG-rating, Mulan’s collections might suffer severely due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

Also read | Disney's Mulan Trailer Is Out; 5 Enthralling Moments Loved By The Audience Loved

Also read | Disney Shuts Down Rumours About 'Honey, I Shrunk The Kids' Reboot

Image Courtesy: Mulan movie Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS TRUMP'S VISIT
RENUKA CHOWDHURY ON UDDHAV'S REMARK
NARENDRA MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SHIVAJI
AMNESTY INDIA LAYS ALLEGATIONS
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD