'Mulan' Becomes Disney's First Live-action Animated Remake To Receive A PG-13 Rating

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan has received a PG-13 rating by the Motion Picture Association of America. Mulan is now the first Disney live-action animated remake that has received a PG-13 rating.

In the past few years, Disney has been extensively focusing on producing several live-action remakes of its originals. One of its most successful live-action remakes has been The Lion King. Now, Mulan is the next live-action remake that will soon hit the theatres. But according to a leading media portal’s report, Mulan has received a PG-13 rating.

Mulan has now become the first Disney live-action animated remake to receive a PG-13 rating by the Motion Picture Association of America. According to the media portal’s report, Mulan has received the PG-13 rating due to a particularly violent sequence in the film. The first Disney live-action to ever receive the PG-13 rating was Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

The Mulan trailers have depicted the film as more of a fantasy war epic than a musical. According to the report, this move by Disney comes as a surprise as many of the live-action remakes follow the original films and make few changes in its characters. The report also suggests that even though the Mulan has received a PG-13 rating it might not affect its collections.

Previously, Warner Bros. saw the Harry Potter franchise do well at the global box-office even though it had a PG-13 rating. In 2010, PG-13 rated Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 grossed $381 million domestically and its following instalment Deathly Hallows: Part 2 grossed $296 million domestically. But the media portal’s report suggests that more than its PG-rating, Mulan’s collections might suffer severely due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

