'Don't We All Promote Brotherhood?': Divya Dutta Asks Netizen Who Slammed Tanishq Ad

Actor Divya Dutta recently responded to a netizen who slammed the controversial Tanishq advertisement on interfaith marriage. The netizen called the Tanishq ad wrong, and wrote, "But wrong is wrong." (sic) Divya Dutta, who promptly responded, said that Indian culture promotes brotherhood and not hate. Divya Dutta further added that she believes in the concept of unity in diversity, which she was taught at a very young age. The Tanishq ad has infuriated a section of the society who believe the ad instigates and promotes interfaith marriages.

But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Tanishq Issues Statement After Withdrawing Controversial Ad; ASCI Gives It Full Backing

Interestingly, Divya Dutta had lent her voice for the Tanishq Ad, and in a previous tweet, she confirmed it and revealed that she loved the concept of the ad. However, the Tanishq ad was heavily criticised by several social media users, which forced the brand to withdraw it. The brand on Tuesday, October 13, released an official statement apologising for the ad. "We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions," wrote the brand in an official statement.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Responds To Controversial Tanishq Advertisement; Calls Execution 'shameful'

Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it https://t.co/uWyPzbfHUd — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

Also Read | Divya Dutta's Massive Net Worth Will Surely Leave Her Fans Tongue-tied; Read Details

What's next for Divya Dutta on the work front?

Divya Dutta, last seen in Nitin Kakkar's Ram Singh Charlie, has an array of films at different stages of production. Divya Dutta will be next seen in Faraz Arif Ansari's Sheer Qorma. The movie, starring Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker in the lead, narrates the tale of two women who fall in love with each other. The film also features veteran actor Shabana Azmi in a prominent role. Sheer Qorma is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Divya Dutta Hints At 'herd Mentality' When Asked About Bollywood Being Called 'toxic'

Besides the upcomer, Divya Dutta has Umesh Shukla's Aankh Micholi and Anubhav Sinha's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in the pipeline. Aankh Micholi, starring Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dasani in the lead, is a family entertainer, which also features actors like Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divya Dutt, Manoj Pahwa, among others in prominent roles. Both the above-mentioned movies are slated to hit the marquee soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.