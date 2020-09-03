Divya Dutta Hints At 'herd Mentality' When Asked About Bollywood Being Called 'toxic'

Divya Dutta is currently basking in the glory of her latest release, Ram Singh Charlie. The actor revealed in a recent media interaction with Hindustan Times about Bollywood being on the receiving end of several brickbats and labeled as toxic. She hinted about a herd mentality which people tend to have while stating their opinion on the film industry.

Divya Dutta talks about the herd mentality of people

The actor revealed that people have a herd mentality when it comes to calling Bollywood toxic. She revealed how if one person says a particular, others tend to jump on the same thing and the cycle goes on. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor added that people will harp on to that particular subject until something more catchy and interesting comes on. Divya also stated that every field has its own pros and cons.

She confessed that Bollywood has some amount of favoritism or groupism but also pointed out that she does not understand the entire debate around the insider-outsider fiasco. She said that if a particular individual is talented, he or she will definitely get the deserved opportunity, irrespective of being an insider or an outsider.

The Veer Zaara actor added that getting the right 'first opportunity' is more important. But the actor went on to admit that the journey for outsiders like her is a little more difficult.

Divya Dutta reveals she is not part of a Bollywood camp

The 43-year-old actor also opened up about her own journey in the industry. She said that when she first started out in the industry, she was unaware of how to approach people or tell them that she is 'good enough' for a particular role. She called the entire process a trial and error phase for her. She added that she went on to survive beautifully being in the industry without being a part of any 'Bollywood gang'.

The actor said that people often respect a particular actor for the kind of person that he or she is rather than which camp or lobby they are a part of. The Stanley's Tiffin Box actor said that the fact that mediocrity is celebrated sometimes in the industry is also because of the herd mentality as people think that is the 'flavor of the season.' Lastly, she said that the art is to learn to fight and survive the odds like these in the industry.

