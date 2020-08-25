Varun Dhawan Reviews Kumud Mishra's 'Ram Singh Charlie', Calls It 'beautiful'

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share the trailer of an upcoming movie Ram Singh Charlie. The actor appreciated the movie informing his fans that he had already watched it. Varun Dhawan wrote, “Have watched this film. It is beautiful with amazing performances. Catch it soon #ramsinghcharlie.” Ram Singh Charlie is an upcoming movie premiering on SonyLiv.

Ram Singh Charlie will be premiering on August 28. The movie features Kumud Mishra in the titular role of Ram Singh Charlie. It also features Divya Dutta, Akarsh Khurana, Farrukh Seyer, Salima Raza, and Rohit Rokhade. Divya Dutta would be seen portraying the role of Ram Singh Charlie’s wife.

The story revolves around a man Ram Singh Charlie who works in a circus. The film showcases the struggles of Charlie to find a job after the circus shuts off. The trailer also reveals how Ram Singh Charlie takes a decision to open his own circus after he realises he is born to perform on stage. It is a story to inspire true passion by showcasing the life story of Ram Singh Charlie.

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 all set for digital release?

As per a report of Eastern Eye, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited romantic-comedy Coolie No. 1 will now release on a popular OTT platform this Diwali. Reportedly, director David Dhawan's highly anticipated film Coolie No.1 will now release on popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie was slated for a May 2020 cinematic release but that got cancelled because all the movie-theatres are closed as per the guidelines of legal authorities, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for months.

Now with no clarity on the exact date about movie-halls re-opening any time soon, the makers of Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 have reportedly decided to give the family entertainer a digital premiere on the occasion Diwali this year. Coolie No.1 is an official remake of Govinda's 1995 Bollywood film under the same title. As per the Eastern Eye report, the makers of Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1 initially wished to push the release date of the film ahead for a theatrical release but looking at the current scenario, they finally zeroed down upon a big digital premiere on an auspicious occasion. The David Dhawan movie is bankrolled under the banner of Pooja Entertainment co-owned by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan who was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D opposite Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in his father, David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. The duo has previously worked together on the hit film, Judwaa 2. Coolie No 1 also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the upcoming movie Mr Lele. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

