Divya Dutta Has 'Good Sunday Morning' As She Fangirls Over Waheeda Rehman

Actor Divya Dutta is spending her quarantine reminiscing over her shooting days and missing her co-stars. The actor has shared a series of pictures with her co-stars on her social media. On Sunday, she took to her social media to share a picture with veteran actor Waheeda Rehman and was totally fangirling over her. Take a look at her post.

Divya Dutta shares a selfie with Waheeda Rehman

Divya Dutta took to her Instagram and Twitter to share the picture with Waheeda Rehman. She wrote in the caption, "Precious na! Good Sunday morning!". [sic] Divya has earlier shared a screen with Rehman in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi-6.

Fans were excited to see the picture and took to the comments section to react to it. One user wrote, "Complete Bliss ðŸ’› Waheeda ji ðŸ™ðŸŒ¼", while others dropped down the heart emojis. One user simply tagged the picture as 'Perfect' while others wished the actor a 'Good Morning'.

About Delhi-6

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Delhi-6 was released in February 2009. The film starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Dutta worked with Waheeda Rehman and Rishi Kapoor in the film. The plot of the film revolves around an NRI named Roshan who comes to India for the first time with his ailing grandmother and gets caught in a temple-mosque dispute in Delhi.

Talking about the subject of her latest short-film, The Relationship Manager with The Indian Express, the actor said that domestic violence is a subject that needs to be spoken about. She added there is already a lot of domestic violence in the society and said that it has increased amid the lockdown. Adding that the medium of short films is a strong one, Divya Dutta said that one does not need to preach anything, one just needs to be told in a subtle way that they have a voice.

Further talking about the similarities between her and Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Divya said that both the films talk about the same issue and are important films. She revealed that Pannu tweeted about Dutta's short film and the later even thanked Taapsee for it. The actor further added that it is for the same cause and said that people condition themselves and normalise abuse. Dutta added that it is really important to break the conditions even if it is tough.

