Filmyzilla Leaks Kumud Mishra And Divya Dutta's 'Ram Singh Charlie'

Online streaming platform SonyLIV has introduced a wide range of television series and movies such as Gullak, Your Honour, Undekhi, and Avrodh, among others. Recently, the tragic comedy-drama film Ram Singh Charlie marked its digital premiere on SonyLIV after much delay on August 28, 2020, Friday. However, the Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta starrer fell prey to the piracy website Filmyzilla. The Nitin Kakkar directorial was leaked by Filmyzilla, marking a loss to the makers of the movie.

Nitin Kakkar’s Ram Singh Charlie leaked by Filmyzilla

Nitin Kakkar’s Ram Singh Charlie made its digital premiere on SonyLIV on August 28, 2020, Friday. However, it is not the first movie to leak on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla. This site leaks the latest shows, series, and movies for the audience, who can download the same through torrents. Thus, it causes humongous loss to the makers of the films and web or television series. There are numerous illegal sites such as Filmyzilla and Tamilrockers, to name a few, in the country.

About Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta’s Ram Singh Charlie

Ram Singh Charlie is directed by Nitin Kakkar, who also wrote its script. This movie released after a delay of two years on SonyLIV on August 28, 2020, Friday. Earlier, it was to come out in 2018, but numerous issues led to its postponement. Starring Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta in the lead roles, Ram Singh Charlie showcases how the circus business has vanished. It used to be a source of entertainment in the 90s. However, as the new means emerged, it lost its charm. Kumud Mishra plays the protagonist of the movie, Ram Singh. Moreover, people know him by his stage name Charlie. As Jango circus closes, he tries finding different ways to start earning for his pregnant wife and a son. Check out the trailer of Ram Singh Charlie.

The government on stopping piracy

Filmyzilla is one of the piracy websites in India. It has leaked numerous movies and web-series including The Lion King, Paatal Lok, John Wick 3, Dabangg 3, among others. The government has taken definitive steps to eradicate the piracy of films and web series. As per the Cinematograph Act approved in 2019, any individual found recording a movie without the written consent of the producers can face a jail term up to 3 years. Apart from this, the culprits can also have to bear a fine of ₹10 lakhs. Moreover, people circulating pirated copies on illegal torrent websites can face a jail term.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

