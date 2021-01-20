Divya Dutta Unveils Her Character Rohini's 1st Look In 'Dhaakad'; Calls It 'menacing'

On January 20, 2021, Divya Dutta took to her official Twitter handle and unveiled the first look of her character from the female-led action film Dhaakad. Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and the makers too released the posters unveiling their characters' first look. They also announced that the film will hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

Kangana Ranaut's new movie Dhaakad to release on Oct 1

Also read: Kangana Ranaut Says Upcoming Film 'Dhaakad' Will Be A 'world Class Spy Thriller'

While sharing the third poster, Divya Dutta informed her fans about her menacing character Rohini in the upcoming spy-thriller film. In the poster, Divya looks fierce and bold with smoldering eyes. She can be seen wearing a handloom saree with a shirt blouse. Her rustic look is completed with oxidized silver accessories on the hand and feet. She can also be seen holding a cigarette in one of her hands.

Also read: Action-thriller 'Dhaakad' To Release On October 1

Speaking about the film, Divya said, “When I was narrated the part, it got me very excited. This is something that I have not done before, and the character is completely different from how I am as a person. I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say that to get into the skin of my character, Rohini took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well. I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film. I am sure that Dhaakad will set a trend.”

Dhaakad cast

Kangana shared the poster on Twitter and introduced her character Agent Agni who is fearless and fiery. She further informed her fans that the film is India’s first female-led action thriller. Arjun Rampal too shared the poster revealing his first look for the film. It features him as the main antagonist Rudraveer. While sharing the poster on his official Twitter handle, Arjun informed his fans that his character, the antagonist is ‘dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time’. All the posters are well received by the audience and many fans have shown their excitement for its release.

Also read: 'Dhaakad': Kangana Completes 6-hour Long Reading Session, Shares Pic With Divya Dutta

Helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is a female-led spy thriller. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. The high-octane action film will release on Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

With Inputs from PR

Image Source: PR

Also read: Divya Dutta's Birthday Special: 10 Memorable Bollywood Movies Of The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.