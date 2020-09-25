Divya Dutta's Birthday Special: 10 Memorable Bollywood Movies Of The Actor

Actor Divya Dutta has turned 43 years old on September 25 and many fans have taken to social media to wish the actor. Divya Dutta is a very talented actor who has been seen portraying many unusual yet important roles and characters. Most of the actor's movies have been social satires that showcase the current scenario. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at Divya Dutta's Bollywood movies you must not miss.

Divya Dutta's Bollywood movies

1. Irada

Irada was a 2017 movie that was directed by Aparnaa Singh and produced by Falguni Patel and Prince Soni. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Sharad Kelkar, Sagarika Ghatge in lead roles. Divya Dutta was nominated for the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for this film.

2. Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara came out in 2004 and was a film directed by Yash Chopra. The film featured Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher in different roles. Divya Dutta was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for this film.

Also Read | Divya Dutta, Dino Morea & Shweta Basu Prasad reveal their best scenes from 'Hostages 2'

3. Delhi-6

Delhi-6 was a drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra that came out in 2009. The film was a political-social satire that starred Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Atul Kulkarni, Pavan Malhotra, Deepak Dobriyal, Divya Dutta, Vijay Raaz and Om Puri in strong roles. Divya Dutta was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Also Read | Divya Dutta hints at 'herd mentality' when asked about Bollywood being called 'toxic'

4. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag came out in 2013 and was a biographical sports drama film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film starred Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik and Prakash Raj in it. Divya Dutta was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for this film and won the 2014 IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Also Read | Filmyzilla Leaks Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta's 'Ram Singh Charlie'

5. Welcome to Sajjanpur

Welcome to Sajjanpur came out in 2008 and was a comedy film directed by Shyam Benegal and starred Shreyas Talpade and Amrita Rao in the main roles. The film featured Divya Dutta as Vindhya and the actor won an award for her portrayal in the movie.

Also Read | Divya Dutta has 'Good Sunday morning' as she fangirls over Waheeda Rehman

6. Ram Singh Charlie

Ram Singh Charlie came out this year and was directed by Nitin Kakkar. The film featured Divya Dutta, Akarsh Khurana and Farrukh Seyer in pivotal roles. The film can be streamed on Sony Liv and it received wide-spread critical acclaim.

7. Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz came out in 2017 and was a film directed by Kushan Nandy and produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder. The film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag in pivotal roles. Divya Dutta was seen as Jiji in the film. The film also received widespread critical acclaim.

8. Special 26

Special 26 came out in 2017 and was a heist film directed by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Filmworks and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Sheirgill, Anupam Kher and Divya Dutta in lead roles. The film was very succesful and reportedly made ₹657 million domestically.

9.U Me Aur Hum

U Me Aur Hum came out in 2008 and was a film produced and directed by Ajay Devgn under Ajay Devgn Films and Eros International. The film featured Ajay Devgn as Ajay Mehra, Kajol as Piya Thapar/Mehra, Karan Khanna as Jeetu, Isha Sharvani as Natasha, Sumeet Raghavan as Nikhil and Divya Dutta as Reena. The film was inspired by the book The Notebook.

10. LOC: Kargil

LOC: Kargil came out in 2003 and was a film directed by J. P. Dutta under his J.P. Films Banner. The film had many famous Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan and more. Divya Dutta was also seen in this ensemble cast film.

Promo Pic Credit: Divya Dutta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.