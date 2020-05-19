Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Back At Her Short Film Where She Played Crazy Bulbul

Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, almost all actors have been containing themselves at home. Many actors have been sharing regular updates of what they are up to on social media. They have also been looking back in time and sharing throwback pictures of themselves. The latest one to be added to the list is Divya Khosla Kumar who recently shared a snippet from her short film, Bulbul from a few years ago.

Divya Khosla Kumar shares a snippet from her short film

Divya Khosla Kumar recently took to social media to share a minute-long snippet from her short film, Bulbul. The short film was first released in 2017 and was loved by her fans. Bulbul was loved by fans then and even now.

In the snippet that Divya Khosla Kumar shared, she is seen acting like a pregnant lady by stuffing her clothes with a cushion. She then sneaks inside a property and barges inside the house, where people are shocked to see her. Divya Khosla Kumar also captioned the picture as, “It was really crazy to play the Crazy Bulbul who drives everyone else crazy”.

Check out Divya Khosla Kumar’s post here:

Divya Khosla Kumar’s short film, Bulbul also starred Shiv Pandit, Elli AvrRam, Anang Desai and Yogesh Tripathi. The film was directed by Ashish Panda. It was produced under Divya Khosla Kumar’s husband Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner.

Bulbul saw Divya Khosla Kumar take on varied roles, from that of a pregnant woman to a turbaned Sikh. Similarly, she also plays the role of a Kathak dancer in Bulbul. However, to get into the skin of her character, Divya Khosla Kumar went ahead and even learnt the dance form to ace her role in the film.

While talking about the same in an earlier interview, Divya Khosla Kumar said it is important to learn an art form if one wishes to do it correctly. She also praised the girls who taught her Kathak for Bulbul. The short film was extensively shot in the scenic location of Shimla.

Bulbul was written by Kundan Shah and Ashish Panda. It was the former’s last piece of work before he passed away. Divya Khosla Kumar had spoken about how it was very tough news for the team of Bulbul. The writer passed away in October 2017 while the makers were still shooting for Bulbul with Divya Khosla Kumar. Bulbul was released later that same year in December 2017.

Check out Divya Khosla Kumar’s short film, Bulbul here:

