Divya Khosla Kumar's Pics In Denim Skirt Goes Viral, Here's Look At More Such Pics

A recent picture of actor Divya Khosla Kumar has gone viral on the internet. The actor is seen rocking a denim skirt and her look was loved by fashion enthusiasts on social media. As Divya Khosla Kumar's latest picture in the denim skirt goes viral, here's a look at the times her photos created a rage. Read on.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Divya Khosla Kumar's viral photos in denim skirt

In a recent viral picture of Divya Khosla Kumar, she was seen donning a blue denim skirt which she paired up with a printed crop shirt. The actor wore boots along with her outfit and had left her hair open in loose curls with a middle parting. She wore minimal accessories and went for a natural makeup look, check out the picture below.

Netizens react

As soon as the pictures went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how stunning she looked in the recent post.

Several fans could not get over how gorgeous and stylish she was looking in the post and asked the actor to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Here are some other viral pics from Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram

In her latest post on Instagram, Divya is seen wearing a pair of jeans with a corset crop top with white and black stripes. She wore black heels with it and left her hair open for the picture. The picture has received nearly 2 lakh likes on the post and numerous comments from fans.

Another picture of Divya went viral on the internet a while back. She was seen wearing an Indian outfit and showed her “Karwa Chauth swag” as she wore a pink skirt and kurta in the pictures. The picture received over 3 lakh likes on the post, check it out below.

More pictures of Divya Khosla Kumar

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.