Vivek Oberoi Produced This Movie That Won Busan Audience Choice Award Out Of 3000 Films

Vivek Oberoi is a well known Bollywood actor who recently made headlines after his biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reported to be the first movie to reopen in the theatre halls all across India as a part of Unlock 5.0. Here is some interesting trivia about the Bollywood actor's 2011 film that won the Busan Audience Award out of 3000 movies. Read on for details about this Mangesh Hadawale directed movie.

Dekh Indian Circus won Busan Audience Choice Award in 2011

In the year 2011, a Vivek Oberoi produced movie titled Dekh Indian Circus was screened at the 16th Busan Film festival. The movie was selected as the winner of the Audience Choice Award where 3000 movies from all over the world contested. Dekh Indian Circus or Watch Indian Circus was directed by Mangesh Hadawale and was initially released on October 7, 2011. The film was produced by Sundial Pictures and premiered at the 16th Busan film festival in the New Currents section. The movie went on to receive massive positive reviews from all the film critics thus winning the Audience Choice Award in 2011.

The movie showcased the life of a couple in rural Rajasthan who crosses the whole desert to see a circus that was set up at the nearby town. The movie featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tannishtha Chatterjee as the main leads. The duo went Best Actor and Best Actress award at the 12th annual New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) as well.

Vivek Oberoi's upcoming movies in 2020

As far as Vivek Oberoi's upcoming movies are concerned, he is back to work with his movie which he is also producing, titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The movie is produced by Vivek Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kusum Arora, Rishabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal and presented by Vivek Oberoi's production house Oberoi Mega Entertainment and Mandiraa Entertainment.

The film is set to release in December this year. Kasautii Zindagii Ki fame Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with the Vivek Oberoi produced horror franchise. The horror thriller is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Gurugram. The horror thriller flick showcases the disappearance of a BPO employee, Rosie.

