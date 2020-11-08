Vivek Oberoi's Complete List Of Awards And Nominations Over The Years

Known for his performances in films and series like Saathiya, Masti, Company, Omkara, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Inside Edge, and many more, Vivek Oberoi is considered one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. Not just Bollywood, but the actor has also has established his name in Tollywood too. He has been a part of multiple Telugu movies like Vivegam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and more.

Adding another feather to the hat with various films, Vivek Oberoi has won numerous accolades under his credit. The Shootout at Lokhandwala actor has been felicitated with numerous awards and honours over the years for his work in films and shows. So let us take a look at the times he has been nominated for an award and also bagged the trophy.

ALSO READ: In Sandalwood Drug Probe, Vivek Oberoi's Home Raided By CCB Searching For Aditya Alva

Vivek Oberoi's list of awards and nominations

Vivek Oberoi's awards

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2002 Filmfare Awards Best Debut Company 2002 Filmfare Awards Best Supporting Actor Company 2008 IIFA Awards Best Villain Shootout at Lokhandwala 2008 IIFA Awards IIFA Green Global Award ---- 2002 Zee Cine Awards Best Male Debut Company 2002 Zee Cine Awards Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male Company 2002 Star Screen Award Best Male Debut Company 2002 Stardust Awards Superstar of Tomorrow - Male Saathiya 2003 Stardust Awards Superstar of Tomorrow - Male Road 2004 Stardust Awards Best Supporting Actor Yuva 2008 Stardust Awards Standout Performance of the Year Shootout at Lokhandwala 2002 Bollywood Movie Awards Best Male Debut Company 2006 Bollywood Movie Awards Best Supporting Actor Omkara 2007 AXN Action Awards Best Action Actor in a Negative Role Shootout at Lokhandwala 2020 Asianet Film Awards Best actor in a negative role Lucifer

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Says He Doesn't Identify With Nepotism: 'Paved My Own Path In Industry'

Vivek Oberoi's nominations

YEAR AWARD NAME AWARD TITLE WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED) 2002 Filmfare Awards Best Actor Saathiya 2007 Filmfare Awards Best Villain Shootout at Lokhandwala 2013 Filmfare Awards Best Supporting Actor Krrish 3 2008 Zee Cine Awards Best Actor in a Negative Role Shootout at Lokhandwala 2008 Star Screen Award Best Villain Shootout at Lokhandwala 2008 Stardust Awards Best Actor in a Negative Role Shootout at Lokhandwala 2018 Filmfare Awards South Best Supporting Actor - Tamil Vivegam 2018 7th South Indian International Movie Awards Best actor in a negative role Vivegam

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Has Been Appreciated For Playing Negative Roles In These Films

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.