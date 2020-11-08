Vivek Oberoi's Complete List Of Awards And Nominations Over The Years

Quick links:
Known for his performances in films and series like Saathiya, Masti, Company, Omkara, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Inside Edge, and many more, Vivek Oberoi is considered one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. Not just Bollywood, but the actor has also has established his name in Tollywood too. He has been a part of multiple Telugu movies like Vivegam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and more.
Adding another feather to the hat with various films, Vivek Oberoi has won numerous accolades under his credit. The Shootout at Lokhandwala actor has been felicitated with numerous awards and honours over the years for his work in films and shows. So let us take a look at the times he has been nominated for an award and also bagged the trophy.
|
YEAR
|
AWARD NAME
|
AWARD TITLE
|
WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)
|
2002
|Filmfare Awards
|Best Debut
|
Company
|2002
|Filmfare Awards
|Best Supporting Actor
|
Company
|2008
|IIFA Awards
|Best Villain
|
Shootout at Lokhandwala
|2008
|IIFA Awards
|
IIFA Green Global Award
|----
|2002
|Zee Cine Awards
|
Best Male Debut
|Company
|2002
|Zee Cine Awards
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male
|
Company
|2002
|Star Screen Award
|Best Male Debut
|
Company
|2002
|Stardust Awards
|
Superstar of Tomorrow - Male
|
Saathiya
|2003
|Stardust Awards
|Superstar of Tomorrow - Male
|Road
|2004
|Stardust Awards
|Best Supporting Actor
|Yuva
|2008
|Stardust Awards
|
Standout Performance of the Year
|
Shootout at Lokhandwala
|
2002
|Bollywood Movie Awards
|Best Male Debut
|
Company
|2006
|Bollywood Movie Awards
|Best Supporting Actor
|
Omkara
|
2007
|AXN Action Awards
|Best Action Actor in a Negative Role
|
Shootout at Lokhandwala
|2020
|Asianet Film Awards
|Best actor in a negative role
|
Lucifer
|
YEAR
|
AWARD NAME
|
AWARD TITLE
|
WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)
|2002
|Filmfare Awards
|Best Actor
|
Saathiya
|2007
|Filmfare Awards
|Best Villain
|
Shootout at Lokhandwala
|2013
|Filmfare Awards
|Best Supporting Actor
|
Krrish 3
|
2008
|Zee Cine Awards
|Best Actor in a Negative Role
|
Shootout at Lokhandwala
|
2008
|Star Screen Award
|Best Villain
|
Shootout at Lokhandwala
|2008
|Stardust Awards
|Best Actor in a Negative Role
|
Shootout at Lokhandwala
|2018
|Filmfare Awards South
|Best Supporting Actor - Tamil
|
Vivegam
|2018
|7th South Indian International Movie Awards
|Best actor in a negative role
|
Vivegam
