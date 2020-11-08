Last Updated:

Vivek Oberoi's Complete List Of Awards And Nominations Over The Years

Vivek Oberoi has an impressive list of many awards and nominations to his name. Here we have curated a list of the numerous accolades he received.

Written By
Krupa Trivedi
Vivek Oberoi

Known for his performances in films and series like Saathiya, Masti, Company, Omkara, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Inside Edge, and many more, Vivek Oberoi is considered one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. Not just Bollywood, but the actor has also has established his name in Tollywood too. He has been a part of multiple Telugu movies like Vivegam, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, and more. 

Adding another feather to the hat with various films, Vivek Oberoi has won numerous accolades under his credit. The Shootout at Lokhandwala actor has been felicitated with numerous awards and honours over the years for his work in films and shows. So let us take a look at the times he has been nominated for an award and also bagged the trophy.

ALSO READ: In Sandalwood Drug Probe, Vivek Oberoi's Home Raided By CCB Searching For Aditya Alva

Vivek Oberoi's list of awards and nominations

Vivek Oberoi's awards

YEAR

AWARD NAME

AWARD TITLE

WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)

 

2002

 Filmfare Awards Best Debut

Company

 
2002 Filmfare Awards Best Supporting Actor

Company
2008 IIFA Awards Best Villain

Shootout at Lokhandwala

 
2008 IIFA Awards

IIFA Green Global Award

 ----
2002 Zee Cine Awards

Best Male Debut

 Company
2002 Zee Cine Awards Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Male

Company
2002 Star Screen Award Best Male Debut

Company
2002 Stardust Awards

Superstar of Tomorrow - Male

Saathiya

 
2003 Stardust Awards Superstar of Tomorrow - Male Road
2004 Stardust Awards Best Supporting Actor Yuva
2008 Stardust Awards

Standout Performance of the Year

Shootout at Lokhandwala

 

2002

 Bollywood Movie Awards Best Male Debut

Company

 
2006 Bollywood Movie Awards Best Supporting Actor

Omkara

2007

 AXN Action Awards Best Action Actor in a Negative Role

Shootout at Lokhandwala

 
2020 Asianet Film Awards Best actor in a negative role

Lucifer

 

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Says He Doesn't Identify With Nepotism: 'Paved My Own Path In Industry'

Vivek Oberoi's nominations

YEAR

AWARD NAME

AWARD TITLE

WINNER (WORK APPRECIATED)

 
2002 Filmfare Awards Best Actor

Saathiya
2007 Filmfare Awards Best Villain

Shootout at Lokhandwala
2013 Filmfare Awards Best Supporting Actor

Krrish 3

2008

 Zee Cine Awards Best Actor in a Negative Role

Shootout at Lokhandwala

 

2008

 Star Screen Award Best Villain

Shootout at Lokhandwala

 
2008 Stardust Awards Best Actor in a Negative Role

Shootout at Lokhandwala

 
2018 Filmfare Awards South Best Supporting Actor - Tamil

Vivegam
2018 7th South Indian International Movie Awards Best actor in a negative role

Vivegam

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Has Been Appreciated For Playing Negative Roles In These Films

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND