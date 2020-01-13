Does Arjun Kapoor Face Any Family Pressure To Settle Down? Actor Reveals

Arjun Kapoor's hails from a big Punjabi family and with a steady relationship with Malaika Arora, so does the actor face any pressure to settle down? In an interview with a daily, Arjun in one word said: 'No'.

Clarifying further, the actor said that many members from his family have come to terms with his ideology which is — "He listens to everyone, but does his own thing. And therefore, they 'stop telling him' after a certain point."

Arjun asserted that his family has 'implicit faith' in him and his decisions because he thinks practically.

"I have never let them down with the way I conduct myself," Arjun said pointing out that he has always been more mature than he should be.

Commenting on settling down with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, the 2 States actor retained his answer that he has always said, "I will settle down when I feel it's right and I won't hide it."

Why did Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in the times when celebrities keep it under wraps? To this, Arjun said that the media gave the couple the respect and were decent, which is why they decided to make it official and gave the respect back. The actor further said that when the media draws a boundary, one feels gracious and comfortable.

On the work front, Arjun is busy shooting with Rakul Preet Singh for Kaashvie Nair's untitled movie. In an interview with a reputed daily, he spoke about the film saying that it is a comedy-of-age story and a family comedy-drama.

Arjun further added that the film is a new experience for him. It is something that he hasn’t done before. The film is produced by Nikkhil Advani and Monisha Advani. The shooting of the film began on November 6, last year. Fans are desperately waiting for the movie to release and watch Arjun’s comic avatar.

