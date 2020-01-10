Malaika Arora Turns Heads With Recent Gym Look, Fans Point Detail Involving Arjun Kapoor

Athleisure outfits look like athletic wear but are categorized as fashionable. The idea behind athleisure outfits is that one is able to sport their gym outfits outside the working out space as well. With paparazzi spotting Bollywood celebrities in athleisure and categorizing it as ‘gym look’, the outfits are becoming a larger part of people’s everyday wardrobes.

Lately, making heads turn with her looks is Malaika Arora. Dressed in shorts, a zipper, and a black Yankees cap, the actress looks perfect for a tough few hours of exercise. As pictures of Malaika dressed in athleisure surfaced, netizens were quick to pinpoint that the 46-year-old actress had borrowed the cap from beau Kapoor. The latter has gone on record to claim that he loves his Yankees cap and it is his 'prized possession'.

Malaika borrows accessory

The duo decided to make it official on Instagram and shared a photo from their trip. Later, on Malaika’s birthday, beau Arjun Kapoor also wished her with a picture.

The couple's PDA is often all over the internet, leaving fans going gaga over the lovely couple. When asked about their relationship in an interview, Arjun Kapoor was quoted saying that they were decided to make their relationship public for they felt that the media gave them enough dignity to do so.

Arjun further added the media had been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it which made them comfortable enough to come out in the open about their relationship.

Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ on MTV. The actress gained prominence due to her terrific performance in the movie Dil Se. Malaika danced on the song, Chaiyya Chaiyya on a moving train which became a pop culture song and brought her into prominence.

