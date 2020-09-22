'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey, Others In Lead

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a comedy-drama flick which released on the OTT platform Netflix on September 18, 2020. The story is based on two cousins Dolly (Konkana Sen Sharma) and Kajal (Bhumi Pednekar) and focuses on a secret shared between them. The film is helmed by Alankrita Srivastava and Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have produced the film under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Here's a look at the cast of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast

Bhumi Pednekar as Kitty

Bhumi Pednekar portrays the role of Kitty. Her actual name in the movie is Kajal who is a small-town girl. She comes to the city to live with her sister but in a turn of events, she makes a decision to live alone. Later, she hides her identity behind the name kitty as she joins a company of acting as a cyber companion. Bhumi Pednekar made her film debut as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015). The actor is known for movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Bala (2019), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

Konkana Sen Sharma as Dolly

Konkona Sen Sharma plays the role of Dolly in the movie. The actor portrays the role of a housewife who is dominated by her husbands and struggles to live a happy life. In a turn of events, she decides to live to the fullest without thinking about her husband. Konkana Sen Sharma made her debut as a child artist in the film Indira (1983). Sharma debuted as an adult in Ek Je Aachhe Kanya (2000). She first gained attention with the English-language film Mr and Mrs Iyer (2002), which was directed by her mother. Her role in Page 3 gave her major recognition and further, she won several accolades for the movie Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Vikrant Massey as Pradeep

Vikrant Massey plays the role of the love interest of Kitty, whom she finds while chatting as a cyber companion. Vikrant Massey started his career as a television star. His debut film was a brief appearance in Lootera, followed by Dil Dhadakne Do and eventually a supporting cast in Half Girlfriend. He played the protagonist in 2017's critically acclaimed film A Death in the Gunj directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. He is also known for the series Mirzapur and his movie Chhapaak.

Other members of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast

Kubbra Sait as Shazia

Amol Parashar as Osmaan Ansari

Aamir Bashir as Amit

Karan Kundra as DJ Teja

Kalp Shah as Pappu

Hearty Singh as Bharat

Prabhat Raghunandan as Billa

Neelima Azeem as Dolly's mother

Pavleen Gujral as Julie "June"

