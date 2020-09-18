'Moved Me To Tears': Ishaan Floored By Neelima Azeem In 'Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare'

Ishaan Khatter, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli' on October 2, has written the most thoughtful and heartfelt words for his mother Neelima Azeem on his latest Instagram update. The actor revealed that he saw the film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' and was completely floored by his mother's performance in the film. He shared a clip from the film featuring Neelima Azeem and captioned the post by heaping praises for his mother.

He wrote, "I saw my mother on screen today in #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears."



Ishaan further wished the "Best of luck" to the entire team and wrote, "congratulations on the release to the entire team of the film 😊🙌🏽"

Republic World reviews Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Even though the storyline is a bit predictable and comes off as “any other film about women liberation and sexuality” it is a must-watch film. The film's agenda is not to show that women find liberation when they explore their sexuality but is to show that they must not succumb to society's opinion about them. It shows that women mostly get blamed for anything that is wrong in their lives, relationships and family life and they still put up a happy face and out their family's needs above theirs.

The film has dealt with many contemporary issues in a layered form allowing the viewer to understand the intention without making them explicit. The sensitivity with which plot points of infidelity, cyber lovers, gender identity issues, etc have been dealt with is commendable. Would recommend watching this film at least once.

