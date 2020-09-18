'Dolly Kitty....' Cast's Net Worth Proves That Their 'Sitare' Are Indeed 'Chamakte'; Read

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is now streaming on Netflix. On Friday afternoon, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram and shared a new fun promo of her film. "If you don’t fight with your sister, are y’all guys even sisters? Dolly Kitty is now streaming on Netflix" Bhumi wrote. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare's cast shared back to back posters and promos from the film which amped up the expectation of moviegoers. Here's a quick look at Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast's net worth.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast's net worth

Bhumi Pednekar's net worth

As per a report by Caknowledge.com, Bhumi Pednekar's net worth is Rs 7.50 crore ($1 million). Bhumi's Instagram gives a peek into her various events and endorsements. She has been on the face of several magazines too. Bhumi is known for her work in hit films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and others.

Konkona Sen Sharma's net worth

As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Konkona Sen Sharma's net worth is Rs 37 crore ($5 million). Her notable work is in films like Omkara, Life in a... Metro, Wake up Sid, Goynar Baksho and others. Konkana has appeared in Hindi, Bengali as well as English films. The actor has bagged several laurels in her career.

Vikrant Massey's net worth

As per a report by Topplanetinfo.com, Vikrant Massey’s net worth is Rs 7 crore ($1 million) as of 2020. Vikrant Massey began his career in television and then dipped his toes in Bollywood. The actor rose to fame after was roped in for Balika Vadhu. He debuted in Bollywood with his role in the film Lootera. Vikrant is known for his work in movies like Chhapaak, Half Girlfriend, Lipstick Understick My Burkha, Dil Dhadakne Do and others.

Kubbra Sait's net worth

As per a report by Dreshare.com, Kubbra Sait's net worth is Rs 70 lakh. The actor has been a part of films like Ready, Sultan, Jawaani Jaaneman, Gully Boy and others. Kubbra has appeared in a slew of web series too.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare cast also features Amol Parashar, Aamir Bashir, Karan Kundrra, Kalp Shah in pivotal roles. The film is helmed and written by Alankrita Shrivastava. The movie tells the story of two sisters who find their freedom, despite their bittersweet relationship.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

