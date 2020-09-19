Bhumi Pednekar pens an appreciation post for 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' team

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is currently on cloud nine after the release of her much-awaited film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The actress recently penned a lengthy note acknowledging the work done by her team along with her feelings of working on the film. The actress shared her emotions on her Instagram story and wrote that she wanted to give a special shout out to all those who have been working hard on the film.

Bhumi Pednekar pens special post

The actress started her note and wrote that a film is made with love and contribution from many. Se further described her journey in Bollywood and wrote that she started off as a casting assistant and she remembers how she felt after she was not given credits for her first work. So this time, she decided to write a post, thanking all the people and their efforts. She continued and wrote that this is her third film with stylist Tanvi Goel and she called her a “brightest one”. Further, Bhumi praised the work done by her set designer Chiya who had worked really hard in designing the set and running errands to make it look appealing. She then thanked photographer Jagtesh Kohli for clicking some amazing behind-the-scenes pictures which she wrote will stay forever. At last, she thanked all for their contribution and she hoped to get a chance to work with them again in the future.

Starring alongside Konkana Sensharma, the Bhumi Pednekar film is finally streaming on Netflix. Directed by Alankrita Srivastava, the film follows the story of two cousin sisters who share a secret between them. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was initially supposed to release in theatres, but the makers decided to release it on an OTT platform due to the Pandemic. The film was also premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival under the section ‘A Window on Asian Cinema’, in 2019. It follows the story of these two cousins who dream to move to a luxury apartment and live happily. However, the secret they share is hidden from their picture-perfect lifestyle. Will the two cousins manage to keep their secrets away from the world, and if they do how long will they be able to keep it?

