Donald Trump in India: After 'Baahubali', US Prez welcomed 'Malhari' style by Adnan Sami

United States of America President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India is the most talked-about topic in the country at the moment. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulling out all stops to ensure President Trump has a comfortable time in the country, Indian netizens have been expressing their excitement in various ways. Videos of the POTUS from various hit songs of Indian films have been one way the creative minds have been using to welcome Trump.

READ: Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi-POTUS Spin Charkha At Sabarmati Ashram

After a Baahubali video caught the attention of Donald Trump himself, another similar video of the song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani has surfaced, courtesy Adnan Sami. The singer-music composer felt that it was the apt way to welcome the President.

In the video, Trump’s face is superimposed on Ranveer Singh aka Peshwa Bajirao’s as he gets welcomed in a grand manner by his army. The entire group then breaks into an energetic dance. The best part about the video is Trump’s expressions are also perfectly placed, be it while smiling or grooving excitedly.

READ: Mukesh Ambani Says 'Trump Will See A Different India Than Obama' As 'Namaste Trump' Begins

Watch the video:

Earlier, Trump himself had responded to the Baahubali version and written he was looking forward to the visit. Another Indian film that caught his attention was Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan; the President termed the homosexual comedy as ‘great.’

Varun Dhawan was among the other stars to post a funny video, dressed in a USA-flag-designed suit and speaking about the President being his ‘childhood friend’ and that he had ordered the President’s ‘favourite Pav Bhaji.’

READ: Watch: Donald & Melania Trump Visit Sabarmati Ashram With PM Modi, Try Hand At 'charkha'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, were welcomed by PM Modi at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday. PM-POTUS visited the Sabarmati Ashram after an elaborate roadshow, where the latter spun the Charkha. The 'Namaste Trump' event, where the two leaders will also inaugurate the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera is the highlight of the visit.

Trump is then scheduled to visit Agra before the main leg of the visit in New Delhi.

READ: As Donald Trump Lands In India, Here Are Highlights Of His Previous Meetings With PM Modi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.