'Go Home, Don't Sleep On Road': Pooja Hegde Tells Fan Who Slept On Footpath For 5 Days

Bollywood fandom has seen some crazy things from them getting the star tattoos or breaking into a star's house and much more. Remember when (in 2016) a female fan waited outside Aditya Roy Kapur's house for 6 days post-'Aashiqui 2' release. Something similar happened with 'Mohenjo Daro' actress Pooja Hegde.

A male fan slept on the footpath for five days just to get a glimpse of Hegde. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and said that she was 'touched' by the gesture and requested him to go home and not sleep on the road. Many users praised Hegde for her kindness. Actress Elli Avrram too dropped heart emojis on the video.

Allu Arjun says Pooja Hegde 1st actress he's repeating, opens up on working with veterans

ALSO READ | Pooja Hegde dating 'Bazaar' actor Rohan Mehra? All details inside

On the professional front, Pooja will be next seen in KK Radha Krishna’s 'Jaan', opposite 'Saaho' actor Prabhas. Hegde made her debut with Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Mohenjo Daro' (2016), opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor said that the film was a "bittersweet" experience for her and believes that the fate of the movie is in nobody's hands. "It was kind of bittersweet. It was upsetting because I spent two years of my life in that film. The fate of a movie is never in your hands. All you can do is to give your 100 per cent. You just have to take whatever you get and work harder in your next film," she said.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's chemistry loved by fans in 'Butta Bomma'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.