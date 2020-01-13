Pooja Hegde Dating 'Bazaar' Actor Rohan Mehra? All Details Inside

Pooja Hegde is one of the rapidly growing actors of Bollywood. There have been reports about the actor dating Rohan Vinod Mehra. Rohan Mehra is the son of Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra. His performance in his first film, Bazaar, got him attention from audiences and critics alike.

Pooja Hegde and Rohan Vinod Mehra together?

According to a report by a leading entertainment portal, a source claims that Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde is dating actor Rohan. The rumours about them being together have been doing the rounds for a while now. Actor Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Bollywood in the film Housefull 4, has not confirmed the rumour.

Who is Rohan Vinod Mehra?

Rohan Vinod Mehra made his debut with the 2018 film Bazaar. He is the son of veteran actor Vinod Mehra. His performance in the film Baazar was highly appreciated. The film did not work well at the box office but it gained him recognition amongst a selected group of the audience. The film also starred actors Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, amongst others.

Read Allu Arjun Says Pooja Hegde 1st Actress He's Repeating, Opens Up On Working With Veterans

Also read Pooja Hegde's Most Glamorous Looks On Social Media; See Pictures

The delightful Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo picture

The cast of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo recently came together and clicked a happy picture while they were all dressed in similar colours.

In the picture, Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Sushant, and Nivetha Pethuraj can be seen together. Pooja Hegde can be seen wearing a cream coloured dress while the men Allu Arjun and Sushant are dressed in cream sweatshirts.

Nivetha Pethuraj can be seen in a plain cream coloured skirt and a strapless top. The happy picture is colour coordinated and hence is being liked. Have a look at the post here.

Read Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Chemistry Loved By Fans In 'Butta Bomma'

Also read Pooja Hegde Compromises Her Vienna Vacation For 'Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo' Shooting

Image Credits: Pooja Hegde and Rohan Mehra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.