Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Chemistry Loved By Fans In 'Butta Bomma'

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the much-awaited film starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The film is helmed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. The film is expected to go on floors on January 12 and fans are super excited about the film.
Recently the makers released a song from the film titled Butta Bomma and fans have showered their love over the song.
The song is sung by Armaan Malik, who is famous for producing hits like, Chale Aana, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Dil Mei Ho Tum, etc. The singer made his mark in the Bollywood industry and has now sung Butta Bomma for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.
Fans have showered praises for the song and here are some of the most amazing reactions by them.
Ease + Graze + Massy Melody = #ButtaBomma 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZxgZOTiWa— Duck Bunny Haters ™ (@DuckBunnyHaters) January 8, 2020
Style + Grace + Dance = Stylish 🌟 @alluarjun 😎🙏#ButtaBomma Song Promo 😎👌— Sudi Sudheer (@ImSudheerS) January 8, 2020
Watch here 👇https://t.co/OUaWVpZCSG#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPLSensationFromJan12th pic.twitter.com/hiw1DLh3sx
Jan12th come soon pls 🤩🤩#ButtaBomma #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/nBE2RKSWYN— #AVPLOnJan12th ™ (@Bunny_Sridatta) January 8, 2020
AnyTime Anywhere AnyPlace— ᴬⱽᴾᴸFDFSᴼⁿᴶᵃⁿ❶❷ᵗʰ✰ (@ManiBunnyIsm) January 8, 2020
Ur The Best Annayya
Okka PAN INDIA Movie Plan Cheyyi Motham Set Ayyipodhi 🤙🏿#ButtaBommaPromo#AlaVaikunthaPurramuloo
Amazing sir— Junior Guru Randhawa (@JuniorRandhawa) January 8, 2020
Pls give us this song and movie in hindi dubbed
That Cute 😘 & Kiling Looks 👀 💥👌😘 in #ButtaBommaSongTesser@hegdepooja 😍🖤#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/qbxdJPQkAu— Nani Chinnu (@NaniChi95849749) January 8, 2020
The comedy episode in pre climax and the song from srikakulam native will be treat for audience#ButtaBommaSongTesser#AVPLFestFromJan12th— #AvplOnJan12 (@megafan012) January 8, 2020
#ButtaBomma— RAm Hemu (@ramhemusayz) January 8, 2020
Beautiful Song, Awesome Lyrics 😘, Attractive Visuvals
Fav One ♥@ArmaanMalik22 Voice 😍👌@alluarjun Moves 💃❤#ButtaBommaSongTesser pic.twitter.com/cClwU2uBpT
