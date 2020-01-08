Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Chemistry Loved By Fans In 'Butta Bomma'

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the much-awaited film starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The film is helmed by Trivikram and co-produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. The film is expected to go on floors on January 12 and fans are super excited about the film.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's delightful chemistry loved by fans in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma

Recently the makers released a song from the film titled Butta Bomma and fans have showered their love over the song.

The song is sung by Armaan Malik, who is famous for producing hits like, Chale Aana, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Dil Mei Ho Tum, etc. The singer made his mark in the Bollywood industry and has now sung Butta Bomma for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Fans have showered praises for the song and here are some of the most amazing reactions by them.

AnyTime Anywhere AnyPlace

Ur The Best Annayya



Okka PAN INDIA Movie Plan Cheyyi Motham Set Ayyipodhi 🤙🏿#ButtaBommaPromo#AlaVaikunthaPurramuloo — ᴬⱽᴾᴸFDFSᴼⁿᴶᵃⁿ❶❷ᵗʰ✰ (@ManiBunnyIsm) January 8, 2020

Amazing sir

Pls give us this song and movie in hindi dubbed — Junior Guru Randhawa (@JuniorRandhawa) January 8, 2020

The comedy episode in pre climax and the song from srikakulam native will be treat for audience#ButtaBommaSongTesser#AVPLFestFromJan12th — #AvplOnJan12 (@megafan012) January 8, 2020

