Drew Barrymore Tells Priyanka, 'Have Loved You At First Sight' As They Talk About Memoir

Priyanka Chopra recently attended The Drew Barrymore Show virtually and spoke about her memoir 'Unfinished' and the host showered compliments about her book, hair campaign, and much more. Priyanka before starting to chat about her book, confessed, "You are my teenage crush. I am psyched to be here."

"I have loved you at first sight but I love your book. There are all the details that you bring us in with you. The part where you and Nick are like full in love and it's just so romantic. You've lived such an extraordinary life. It's hard to pick which facet of your life I'd like to talk to you about," Drew said in response.

They also spoke about Priyanka's latest hair care product and Drew said, "To do something original in this world is no easy feat" and told her that she loved the 'wet hair' pictures to promote her product.

Drew also asked Chopra about her daily routine and how she manages her busy life. She asked, "With over 60 million followers on Instagram, biggest star in India, huge here in Hollywood and a really famous husband, how do people manage such busy lives?" Priyanka in response said, "I hate 8 am usually because I'm a night person and not a morning person and I have to start with a coffee. The first button that I press is that of my espresso machine. I get up and do the next thing that everyone does, check Twitter, Instagram and news. Totally, I also do follow baby videos and doggy videos, and TikTok."

Priyanka Chopra's 'Isn't It Romantic' co-star Rebel Wilson can't wait to read 'Unfinished'

WATCH

Priyanka Chopra opens up on overcoming insecurities, following a 'system' in B-town

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas officially turned author with the release of her first book, Unfinished: A Memoir, which she described as "honest, raw and vulnerable".

The memoir promises to offer insights into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US. Her return to India resulted in the newcomer to the pageant world, against all odds, winning the national and international beauty competitions Miss India and Miss World that launched her global acting career.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.