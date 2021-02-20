Priyanka Chopra's 'Isn't It Romantic' Co-star Rebel Wilson Can't Wait To Read 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra sent her newly released book 'Unfinished' to Rebel Wilson, her Isn't It Romantic co-star. Rebel Wilson uploaded a story on her Instagram sharing a video of her opening Priyanka Chopra's book. Priyanka Chopra reposted her story thanking her co-star.

Priyanka Chopra's memoir titled 'Unfinished' was released on the 9th of February, 2021 in which she shared stories of her professional and personal life. Rebel Wilson, Priyanka's co-star, received a package from Priyanka with her new book inside. Rebel wrote in the story 'Can't wait to read this' as she opened the book.

Priyanka reposted Rebel's story

Pic Credit: Rebel Wilson Instagram.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Diagnosed With Depression Post Her Father's Passing; Details

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Unfinished' Tops Nielsen Bookscan; Actress Feels 'humbled'

In the story uploaded by Rebel Wilson, the 40-year-old actress thanked the Baywatch actress for sending her the package. She exclaimed that it looked awesome and that she can not wait to read it. She also congratulated Priyanka on the release of her book. Reposting the story, Priyanka wrote back 'xoxox' in her story tagging Rebel.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unbreakable Rule That Saved Her From The Wrong Side Of Bollywood

Also Read: Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses Of Her Virtual Press Tour

Priyanka Chopra's book featured in the best-seller

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share exciting news with her fans as her book got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times within the week of its release. Priyanka Chopra wrote in her caption that she is 'endlessly grateful' for her fans, and readers. Fans and celebrities alike congratulated the 38-year-old star on the success of her book. One fan commented 'Is there a intergalactic best seller list? Because our next goal is to get you on that' as she praised the actress for her success.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram update

Priyanka Chopra's memoir, 'Unfinished' has become number one on Nielson Bookscan India. Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram announcing the news of her book opening number one on the Nielson Bookscan Bestseller list of India. Priyanka Chopra wrote that she is very thankful for her fans and feels humble as her story reached out and connected with several people. Fans commented about how happy they with her success with one fan writing about how she deserved it.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.