Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Overcoming Insecurities, Following A 'system' In B-town

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished includes finer details about her life and career. She has also mentioned in her memoir about her early days in the industry. She talked about how a director in her early days said her 'panties should be seen' and how another director-producer asked her to get a 'boob job' done. In the memoir, she mentioned that it took her a lot of time to talk about these experiences and that she chose not to go ahead with those projects. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor also addressed her insecurities and how she followed a system in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra on dealing with insecurities and system in Bollywood

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she was insecure and kept her 'head down' in the industry. She said that she may have walked away from several projects because of what the directors and the producers had to say to her or about her, but she felt that they didn't see her as an artist. She added that they felt she didn't bring 'something to the table' and saw her as an 'object for titillation'.

She further mentioned that all of this made her feel small and she didn't do anything about it. She added that as much as she walked away from such projects, she didn't do anything about it. She just kept her 'head down' and added she had to work within the system.

Talking about her insecurities, Priyanka said that she did all of this because she was insecure and scared. She added that she was trying to make her career. She continued about how girls are told to not attract 'the wrong kind of attention' and shouldn't be hard to work with. They are asked to smile and that everything will be alright. Priyanka said that she did what she was told to do because she was insecure. Concluding, she said that it is okay to be insecure as people can't live in black or white and that everyone lives in grey and it is okay to do so.

Priyanka Chopra's debut

Priyanka Chopra made her debut in the year 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She then went on to feature in various movies like Andaaz (2003) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) but got her breakthrough with Aitraaz. On the work front, she was last seen in The White Tiger which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Gaurav Adarsh.

