'Drishyam', 'Andhadhun' And Other Bollywood Movies' Confusing Endings Explained

Bollywood movies are entertaining and gripping and can have a huge impact on the audience. It can leave one motivated or change one's perspective about a certain issue. Similarly, some Bollywood films are also known to confuse people. Movies like Drishyam, AdhaDhun and Stree have had confusing endings and that has left audience with multiple questions. Here is a list of all such Bollywood films with their endings explained.

Bollywood movies with a confusing ending

Drishyam

Drishyam starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Drishyam is a gripping murder mystery of a police officer’s son. Ajay Devgn’s family is the one suspected of murder and he crosses all boundaries to save them. In the film Drishyam, the police try and find the teenage boy’s body but are unable to find it until the end. In the end. Ajay Devgn is seen walking out of the police station without any charges and it is shown that he hides the body right under the police station while it had been under construction.

Andhadhun

AndhaDhun starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in the lead roles. The film is about a visually impaired musician who witnesses a murder because he pretends to be blind. However, when the murderer comes to know that he has witnessed the murder, she creates problems for him and makes him blind for real.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who played the lead tries various ways to escape from the problem. In the end, it is shown that Ayushmann Khurrana has become a successful musician and is blind. However, when the scene closes he throws a can using his stick which either means he got his eyesight back or had been pretending all this while.

Bhoot: The Haunted ship

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship followed the story of a shipping officer who has to save a girl who has been stuck inside a haunted ship. At the end of the film, Vicky Kaushal is seen having a meal with the girl he just saved. In the next scene, the room is empty and someone just passes by the room in a flash. This makes it a confusing ending and confuses the audience whether the girl is still possessed, or is there anyone else present in the house.

Stree

Stree starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The horror-comedy film taled the story of a village who is feared by a woman, who attacks men during festivals. Rajkummar Rao along with his friends decides to solve the mystery. In the end, the village is seen as a safe place too and it is depicted that Stree leaves their village. Just then, Shraddha Kapoor too leaves the village on a bus and it is assumed that she herself was the ghost.

Queen

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Queen was one of her best Bollywood performances so far. Queen was about a woman who goes on her honeymoon to Paris all by herself when her fiancé dumps her right before the wedding. In the end, it is seen that her fiancé comes back but she rejects him. However, the makers did not tell if she returned back to India or settled abroad.

Simran

Simran is another hit Bollywood film starring Kangana Ranaut. It is about a woman who gets in involved in robbery to make ends meet. She turns into a bandit, adopting a new name. Towards the end, she gets arrested and the scene moves six months later when she is released out of jail and a producer offers her money to make a movie on her. The makers failed to tell if she actually got better at life or no.

Tamasha

Tamasha was helmed by Imtiaz Ali starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It’s the story of a boy and a girl who meet in Corsica and decide not to reveal their real identity. When they return back to India, Deepika Padukone searches for the boy but is surprised when he turns out to be boring and not the fun guy she met in Corsica. After trying hard to change him, she leaves him. In the end, Ranbir Kapoor comes back to her and thanks to her for changing him and making him find his true self. In the end, Ranbir Kapoor gets on stage and thanks Deepika Padukone for making him realise his true worth and talent.

Rockstar

Rockstar was a film about a musician who finds inspiration to make music. When a heartbreak makes him find inspiration, it also leads to self-destruction. Rockstar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles. At the end of the film Rockstar, Nargis Fakhri slips into Coma while Ranbir Kapoor goes back home. It is not confirmed if Nargis Fakhri dies.

Talvar

Talvar was a film based on a real-life murder of a 13-year-old, Ayushi Talwar. The film Talvar stars Irrfan Khan, Neeraj Kabi and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles. The film follows the investigation of the murder and the prime suspect happens to be their domestic help, who also dies the next day. In the end, Ayushi Talwar’s parents are put behind bars, but the reason behind it still remains a mystery.

Piku

Piku was a beautiful film depicting the relationship of a father and daughter, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are seen at odds at the beginning of the film but in the end, the two are seen together. This left fans wondering if they married each other or if they got into a relationship.

