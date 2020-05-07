Ajay Devgn's Highest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes; From 'Khakee' To 'Bhoot'

Ajay Devgn has set a benchmark in Bollywood with his movies. The actor is known to bag numerous awards for his films including some National Awards for his performances. Take a look at Ajay Devgn’s best performances in his highest-rated films in Bollywood, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Ajay Devgn’s highest-rated films in Bollywood

Khakee – 100%

With a rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film Khakee is Ajay Devgn’s highest-rated film. Khakee also starred actors Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor along with Ajay Devgn. Ajay Devgn played a negative role in the film as Yashwant Angre in Khakee.

Parched- 86%

Directed by Leena Yadav, the film Parched was produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn’s production house. Parched is rated at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was about four women in a desert village in Rajasthan who live in a society where patriarchy still exists.

Bol Bachchan- 71%

Another highest rated film of Ajay Devgn on Rotten Tomatoes is Bol Bachchan. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai in the lead roles. The film is about a Muslim boy who breaks the lock of an ancestral temple to save a boy and fakes his identity. Trouble starts brewing when he struggles in hiding his identity which forms a web of lies. The film Bol Bachchan is rated 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bhoot

The film Bhoot which released in 2003 is another top-rated film of Ajay Devgn. The film starred Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles. The film which is rated 67% on Rotten Tomatoes follows the story of a couple who shifts into a new flat and soon strange things start happening with them.

U Me Aur Hum

Making his directorial debut in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn starred in U, Me aur Hum along with his wife Kajol. The film has a rating of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes. U, Me Aur Hum is the story of a couple who fall in love on a yacht and everything goes well until the husband finds out that his wife has been suffering from Alzheimer's.

