'Drishyam' fame Nishikant Kamat hospitalised in Hyderabad, condition critical

Nishikant Kamat, who is battling liver cirrhosis, has reportedly been hospitalised in Hyderabad. The director’s condition is said to be critical. Numerous celebrities conveyed their wishes for a speedy recovery.

Nishikant Kamat hospitalised

As per reports, Kamat had suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past, which has relapsed. As his health worsened, he was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The news was confirmed by filmmakers like Kunal Kohli and Ashoke Pandit, and many other celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, Tisca Chopra, Gulshan Devaiah, among others wished him a quick recovery.

Director Nishikant Kamath is critical. 2020 just doesn’t stop springing up bad news one after another. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 11, 2020

Get well soon my friend filmmaker #NishikantKamat.

He is admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad and is supposed to be in a critical condition. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 11, 2020

Nishikant had started his career as an actor with the Marathi film Hava Aney Dey and then also acted in and wrote Saatchya Aat Gharat.

His claim to fame, however, was as a director with Marathi film, Dombivali Fast. In Bollywood, he made a mark with the critically acclaimed Mumbai Meri Jaan. The filmmaker then switched to commercial ventures like Force, and delivered successful films like Lai Bhaari in Marathi and the Hindi remake of Drishyam.

His last two directorials were Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari and Rocky Handsome, where he also featured as a villain. He acted in films like Daddy and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in the last two-three years.

