Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 2' Will Begin From Where The First Part Ended, Says Filmmaker

Jeethu Joseph, last helmed Jyotika and Karthi starrer Thambi, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about his forthcoming film Drishyam 2. He said that the movie would start from where Drishyam (2013) ended. Jeethu Joseph added that the sequel would depict the plight of George Kutty (Mohanlal) and his family, and their personal trauma after being a part of a murder conspiracy. The movie will also showcase the reaction of the society towards George Kutty and his family, added the filmmaker in the interview.

Drishyam 2 shooting will begin in August?

Drishyam 2 was announced on lead actor Mohanlal's 60th birthday in May with a short video. The forthcoming movie that also stars Meena in the lead will go on floors in August 2020 revealed Jeethu Joseph in the interview. The filmmaker disclosed that Drishyam 2 team requested the official authorities for shooting permission and is waiting for their reply. He exclaimed that as soon as the government reverts, the pre-production work for Drishyam 2 would begin.

Drishyam 2's primary cast will be the same as the first part, revealed Jeethu Joseph in an old interview. Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner. The forthcoming movie's release date is not fixed, and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is in no hurry to do so, said the Drishyam 2 director in the media interview.

Jeethu Joseph on Ram

Jeethu Joseph, who was shooting for Ram when the lockdown was announced talked about the upcomer in the media interview. He said about 60% of the shooting is impending, which is expected to be shot in the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan. He exclaimed that although the situation in the UK is better, the shooting will resume next year.

The forthcoming movie starring Mohanlal and Trisha in the lead also has Indrajith Sukumaran and Durga Krishnan in a pivotal role. The forthcoming movie will mark the reunion of Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph. The movie's music is composed by debutant Vishnu Shyam. The Mohanlal starrer, bankrolled by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios, was slated to hit the marquee in October 2020. However, due to coronavirus, it got pushed to next year.

