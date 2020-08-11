Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 2' To Begin Shooting In September?

Mohanlal, last seen in Siddique's Big Brother, will soon begin shooting for his much-awaited film, Drishyam 2. According to a report by an entertainment portal, Mohanlal will join the sets of the forthcoming movie in the second week of September. According to the report, Drishyam 2's shooting will begin on September 7, adhering to safety measures suggested by the authorities. The forthcoming film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced under Antony Perumbavoor's production banner.

Mohanlal back in Kochi after four months?

Mohanlal, who was in Chennai with his family since the first lockdown was imposed, recently returned to Kerala. According to Manoramaonline, the actor returned to Kerala on July 20 and has been in quarantine since. A few days ago, Mohanlal took a COVID test, which came out negative. He is expected to begin shooting for Onam-related special programs.

All about Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal and Meena in the lead, also includes Esther Anil and Ansiba in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors. The forthcoming film will be written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner. The makers of Drishyam 2 released the first look of the film on lead actor Mohanlal's 60th birthday. Here's Drishyam 2's first look:

What's next for Mohanlal?

Mohanlal will be next seen in magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. The movie, starring Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead, also has actors like Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Priyadarshan-directorial narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army.

The Mohanlal starrer is expected to hit the screen next year. Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively. Besides the upcoming film, Mohanlal has an array of movies in different stages of production.

