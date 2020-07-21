'Drishyam' Fame Roshan Basheer To Marry His Fiancee Farzana In August; Details Here

Roshan Basheer, last seen in Anoop Menon and Aparna Balamurali starrer Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017), in a recent media interaction with an online portal, revealed that he would be tying the knot with his fiancee Farzana on August 5, 2020. The actor added that he would surely enter the wedlock on the decided date if the coronavirus situation is in control with no spike in new cases in his vicinity. Roshan Basheer, famous for his role in movies like Drishyam and Red Wine, disclosed that his marriage is an arranged set-up and he met his fiancee through their families.

Roshan Basheer spills beans on his soon-to-be wife, Farzana

Roshan Basheer, a few weeks ago, shared a picture with his fiancee Farzana on social media, which read, "Locked." (sic) Ever since the post, there has been a curiosity among the fans of the Drishyam star about his fiancee. In a recent media interview, Roshan Basheer revealed that Farzana completed LLB. and is his sister's close friend. She has been a close acquaintance for years.

Further in the interview, Roshan Basheer disclosed that Farzana is the granddaughter of famous Malayalam actor Mammootty's uncle. The actor exclaimed in the interview that although his marriage with Farzana is arranged, he is head over heels in love with her. Check out Roshan Basheer and Farzana's picture:

Roshan Basheer's career

Roshan Basheer, who made his debut alongside an array of debutants in Shebi Chavakkad's Plus Two (2010), gained popularity after his character in Jeethu Joseph's Drishyam (2013). Roshan Basheer, who reprised his role as the antagonist in the subsequent remakes of Drishyam (2013), will soon be seen alongside RX100 fame Payal Rajput in a Telugu movie. The film, starring Roshan Basheer and Payal in the lead is titled 5 W's. The Roshan Basheer starrer will soon hit the marquee.





