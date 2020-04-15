'Drishyam', 'Kahaani', 'Omkara', And Other Thriller Films That Are Must-watch

Staying at home and maintaining self-isolation during this COVID-19 lockdown phase is very important. If one is running out of things to do at home, catch up on these must-watch Hindi thriller movies that are still fresh in people's mind. Take a look at the list below.

Drishyam

Drishyam was a 2015 Hindi movie directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Drishyam was appreciated by the audiences and made a name for itself in the thriller genre. The movie revolved around an ordinary man who tries to safeguard his family following an incident involving his daughter. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Black Friday

Black Friday was a 2004 Hindi film directed by Anurag Kashyap. The story revolved around the 1993 bomb blasts of Mumbai that shook the entire nation. Anurag Kashyap has successfully reconstructed the 90s Bombay and did a marvellous job handling such a sensitive topic. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Satya

Satya was released in 1998 and directed by Ram Gopal Verma. The movie starred J D Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar, including others in the lead roles. Ram Gopal Verma did a fantastic job bringing this gangster story to life. The story revolved around a man who teams up with a police officer to bring down his brother's murderers. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Maqbool

This 2003 Hindi film was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred the likes of Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri and others in the lead roles. Maqbool was the Hindi movie adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth. The director did a commendable job handling the classic and the movie is a must-watch for all Shakespeare lovers. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Ugly

Ugly is one of the best thrillers Bollywood has ever produced. The movie was directed by Anurag Kashyap and starred Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Rahul Bhatt, and others in the lead roles. The movie revolved around a girl who gets kidnapped and her family tries its best to locate the culprit. The movie will question your sense of judgement and the ending will surely leave you in awe and fear. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Kahaani

Kahaani was a 2012 film directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others in the lead roles. Kahaani revolved around a woman who is in search of her lost husband. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Manorama Six Feet Under

Manorama Six Feet Under was a 2007 Hindi thriller film directed by Navdeep Singh. The movie revolved around a small-town man who gets involved in a political mess when he is appointed to find evidence of a minister having an affair. The movie starred Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak and others in the lead roles. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Omkara

Omkara is yet another Vishal Bhardwaj film that released in the year 2006. Omkara starred the likes of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi and others in lead roles. The film was a movie adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Badla

Badla featured Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, and others in lead roles and was a classic revenge thriller. This movie was successful in keeping the audiences on the edge of their seats. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

Aamir

Aamir was one of the most well-made thriller movies of Bollywood. The movie revolved around a man who is set up by terrorists to plant a bomb. The story takes unusual turns to reach the end where the protagonist has to make a drastic decision that can save a million lives or kill them. The movie starred Rajeev Khandelwal, Gajraj Rao, and others in the lead roles. Check out the trailer of the movie below.

