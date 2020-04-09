The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar To Thank Mumbai Police By Sharing A Heartfelt Note

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram to share a video highlighting the efforts of Mumbai police to keep the city safe amid COVID-19 outbreak and thanked them

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar recently started a trend on social media with the hashtag '#DilSeThankYou', as a token of respect and appreciation to all the healthcare workers and the police force helping the country fight the deadly COVID-19. Soon after Kumar, her Sooryanshi co-actor Katrina Kaif joined the bandwagon too. Kaif posted a video on her Instagram handle to thank Mumbai police and Maharashtra police by penning down a heartfelt caption.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Speaks On Fewer Action-oriented Roles For Women In Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Talks About Her Stardom, Insecurities And Box Office Performances

Katrina Kaif has 'tremendous respect' for Mumbai Police 

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a video highlighting the hard work and dedication of the Mumbai police to keep the city safe amid the Global Coronavirus pandemic. Kaif also posted a black and white photograph of the police shoulder badge on her Instagram story and penned down a heartfelt caption to thank Mumbai and Maharashtra police. She captioned the image writing, "Thank You Mumbai Police. Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police who are working so hard while we stay in the safety and comfort of our homes. Tremendous respect for all of you #DilSeThankYou #StayHome #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 Also Read | Akshay Kumar Performed All His Stunts In 'Baby' & Other Trivia About The Film; Read Here

Just like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, other Bollywood celebrities too took to their social media handles to express gratitude towards all the people who are working hard to keep the country safe. Recently, on World Health Day, Priyanka Chopra also thanked all the paramedics across the globe on Twitter, who are risking their lives to save others from the novel Coronavirus.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Supports Maharashtra Govt's Mental Health Initiative Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jitendra
5 MEN ARRESTED FOR BEATING ENGINEER
MHA
COVID-19: DOCTORS WRITE TO MHA
COVID-19
ODISHA EXTENDS LOCKDOWN TO APRIL 30
Arvind
DELHI CM ON OPERATION SHIELD
Madan Lal
MADAN LAL REJECTS INDIA-PAK SERIES
Prasoon
PRASOON JOSHI ON 'MASAKALI 2.0' ROW