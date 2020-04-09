Katrina Kaif Joins Akshay Kumar To Thank Mumbai Police By Sharing A Heartfelt Note

Akshay Kumar recently started a trend on social media with the hashtag '#DilSeThankYou', as a token of respect and appreciation to all the healthcare workers and the police force helping the country fight the deadly COVID-19. Soon after Kumar, her Sooryanshi co-actor Katrina Kaif joined the bandwagon too. Kaif posted a video on her Instagram handle to thank Mumbai police and Maharashtra police by penning down a heartfelt caption.

Katrina Kaif has 'tremendous respect' for Mumbai Police

Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a video highlighting the hard work and dedication of the Mumbai police to keep the city safe amid the Global Coronavirus pandemic. Kaif also posted a black and white photograph of the police shoulder badge on her Instagram story and penned down a heartfelt caption to thank Mumbai and Maharashtra police. She captioned the image writing, "Thank You Mumbai Police. Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police who are working so hard while we stay in the safety and comfort of our homes. Tremendous respect for all of you #DilSeThankYou #StayHome #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice."

Just like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, other Bollywood celebrities too took to their social media handles to express gratitude towards all the people who are working hard to keep the country safe. Recently, on World Health Day, Priyanka Chopra also thanked all the paramedics across the globe on Twitter, who are risking their lives to save others from the novel Coronavirus.

I grew up in a family with many doctors and healthcare providers & have utmost gratitude for those healing the world today. We can't thank you enough for what you're doing for us. ❤️👏 Is there someone you'd like to thank on #WorldHealthDay? https://t.co/YTBJN7Di9z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 8, 2020

