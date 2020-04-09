Kareena Kapoor Khan Dreams Of Beach Holiday With Saif & Taimur In Throwback Pic

Amid the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are trying their best to keep themselves and their fans entertained in these tough times by sharing their daily activities or posting throwback pictures on social media. Recently, the new member of the Instagram family, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of herself, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur from their beach holiday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback picture

Earlier in the evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account. In the picture, she is clad in a red swimsuit and accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena is donning a bright smile, Taimur seems busy with his coconut and straw while Saif is looking intently at him. Adding a caption to the post, Kareena wrote, "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack ❤️"

Since she joined the socilal media platform Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy posting throwback pictures or pictures with her husband and son. Recently, she had also shared a throwback picture of herself as a kid with sister Karisma and cousins, Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhhima Kapoor with their grandfather Raj Kapoor. Take a look:

