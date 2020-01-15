Dulquer Salmaan Has A Number Of Luxury Cars; Here's All You Need To Know About Them

Dulquer Salmaan, who is predominantly known for his work in the Malayalam language film industry, is all set for back to back releases this year. The actor has four films lined up. They include two Tamil language films and two Malayalam.

He is one of the most celebrated and successful actors of the South Indian film industry. The actor has several hobbies, but his most prominent one is of collecting luxury cars.

Dulquer Salmaan’s luxury car collection to date

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

It is considered the best car in his luxury car collection according to the fans. It is a front mid-engine, two-seater limited sports car. It has an iconic gull-wing look and has an engine of 6.2 L. The car can reach the speed of 62mph in 3.8 seconds.

BMW M3

BMW M3 is a high-performance version of the BMW 3 Series. It uses a BMW S14 four-cylinder engine. The car is convertible and can reach the speed of 60mph in 4.1 seconds. It can reach up to 155mph if the electric speed limit is removed from the vehicle.

Ferrari 458 Spider

458 Spider was introduced in 2011 Frankfurt Motor show. It is a convertible variant of 458 Italia. The car has several variants, with 458 Challenge being the fastest of them all. It costs ₹1.74 crores. It reportedly has a Ferrari 488 GTB engine.

BMW X6 M

BMW X6 M is the first vehicles from BMW M GmbH to have xDrive all-wheel-drive system and automatic transmissions. The car can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. With its 20-inch light-alloy wheels, the car is estimated at ₹2.13 crores.

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Volkswagen Polo GTI has a 1 Petrol Engine of 1798 cc. Depending upon the variant and fuel type the Polo GTI has a mileage of 17.21 kmpl. It is estimated at ₹24 lakhs. Volkswagen has discontinued the production of this car, making it a unique one.

